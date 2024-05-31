Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

8 min read . Updated: 31 May 2024, 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stock price went up today, 31 May 2024, by 0 %. The stock closed at 1171.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1171.35 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 1157, closed at 1159.7, with a high of 1179.25 and a low of 1155.65. The market cap was 361824.86 cr, with a 52-week high of 1196 and a 52-week low of 910.45. The BSE volume for the day was 186173 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 May 2024, 09:30:52 AM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank trading at ₹1171.35, up 0% from yesterday's ₹1171.35

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank share price is at 1171.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1155.27 and 1180.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1155.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1180.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

31 May 2024, 09:19:51 AM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Axis Bank has increased by 0.27% and is currently trading at 1174.50. Over the past year, the price of Axis Bank shares has surged by 27.67% to 1174.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.69% to 22488.65 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.23%
3 Months6.6%
6 Months8.72%
YTD5.96%
1 Year27.67%
31 May 2024, 09:03:06 AM IST

Top Gainers and Losers today on 30 May, 2024: ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra among most active stocks; Check full list here

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/top-gainers-and-losers-today-on-30-may-2024-icici-bank-axis-bank-tata-steel-tech-mahindra-among-most-active-stocks-check-full-list-here-11717065201366.html

31 May 2024, 08:48:16 AM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11180.07Support 11155.27
Resistance 21192.33Support 21142.73
Resistance 31204.87Support 31130.47
31 May 2024, 08:30:35 AM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1263.0, 7.82% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1055.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1450.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy21212021
    Buy16151515
    Hold3343
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
31 May 2024, 08:21:27 AM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7949 k

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 6.68% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 186 k.

31 May 2024, 08:05:16 AM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank closed at ₹1159.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1179.25 & 1155.65 yesterday to end at 1159.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

