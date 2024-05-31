Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1157, closed at ₹1159.7, with a high of ₹1179.25 and a low of ₹1155.65. The market cap was ₹361824.86 cr, with a 52-week high of ₹1196 and a 52-week low of ₹910.45. The BSE volume for the day was 186173 shares.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank trading at ₹1171.35, up 0% from yesterday's ₹1171.35
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank share price is at ₹1171.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1155.27 and ₹1180.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1155.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1180.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Axis Bank has increased by 0.27% and is currently trading at ₹1174.50. Over the past year, the price of Axis Bank shares has surged by 27.67% to ₹1174.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.69% to 22488.65 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.23%
|3 Months
|6.6%
|6 Months
|8.72%
|YTD
|5.96%
|1 Year
|27.67%
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1180.07
|Support 1
|1155.27
|Resistance 2
|1192.33
|Support 2
|1142.73
|Resistance 3
|1204.87
|Support 3
|1130.47
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1263.0, 7.82% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1055.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1450.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|21
|21
|20
|21
|Buy
|16
|15
|15
|15
|Hold
|3
|3
|4
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7949 k
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 6.68% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 186 k.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank closed at ₹1159.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1179.25 & ₹1155.65 yesterday to end at ₹1159.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend