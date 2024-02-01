AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Today : The last day of trading for AZAD ENGINEERING saw an open price of ₹917 and a close price of ₹854. The stock reached a high of ₹1013 and a low of ₹892.45 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹5682.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹854, while the 52-week low is ₹641.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 408,543 shares.
01 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST
