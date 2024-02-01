Hello User
AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
AZAD ENGINEERING stock price went up today, 01 Feb 2024, by 12.56 %. The stock closed at 854 per share. The stock is currently trading at 961.3 per share. Investors should monitor AZAD ENGINEERING stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

AZAD ENGINEERING Stock Price Today

AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Today : The last day of trading for AZAD ENGINEERING saw an open price of 917 and a close price of 854. The stock reached a high of 1013 and a low of 892.45 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 5682.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 854, while the 52-week low is 641.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 408,543 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST AZAD ENGINEERING share price Live :AZAD ENGINEERING closed at ₹854 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for AZAD ENGINEERING on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 408,543. The closing price for the stock was 854.

