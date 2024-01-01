AZAD ENGINEERING share price Today Live Updates : AZAD ENGINEERING Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of AZAD ENGINEERING was ₹685, the close price was ₹677.1. The highest price reached during the day was ₹714, while the lowest price was ₹684.9. The market capitalization of the company is 0.0 cr. The 52-week high for the stock is 727.5, and the 52-week low is 670.05. The stock had a trading volume of 148,570 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for AZAD ENGINEERING stock shows that the price is ₹697.05 with a percent change of 0.67 and a net change of 4.65. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.67% and the actual change in price is ₹4.65.
The stock price of Azad Engineering has increased by 2.26% or ₹15.3. As of the latest data, the stock is priced at ₹692.4.
On the last day of trading for AZAD ENGINEERING on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 148,570. The closing price for the stock was ₹677.1.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!