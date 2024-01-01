Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

AZAD ENGINEERING share price Today Live Updates : AZAD ENGINEERING Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:51 AM IST
Livemint

AZAD ENGINEERING stock price went up today, 01 Jan 2024, by 0.67 %. The stock closed at 692.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 697.05 per share. Investors should monitor AZAD ENGINEERING stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

AZAD ENGINEERING Stock Price Today

AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of AZAD ENGINEERING was 685, the close price was 677.1. The highest price reached during the day was 714, while the lowest price was 684.9. The market capitalization of the company is 0.0 cr. The 52-week high for the stock is 727.5, and the 52-week low is 670.05. The stock had a trading volume of 148,570 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST AZAD ENGINEERING share price NSE Live :AZAD ENGINEERING trading at ₹697.05, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹692.4

The current data for AZAD ENGINEERING stock shows that the price is 697.05 with a percent change of 0.67 and a net change of 4.65. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.67% and the actual change in price is 4.65.

01 Jan 2024, 09:09 AM IST AZAD ENGINEERING share price Today :AZAD ENGINEERING trading at ₹692.4, up 2.26% from yesterday's ₹677.1

The stock price of Azad Engineering has increased by 2.26% or 15.3. As of the latest data, the stock is priced at 692.4.

01 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST AZAD ENGINEERING share price Live :AZAD ENGINEERING closed at ₹677.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for AZAD ENGINEERING on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 148,570. The closing price for the stock was 677.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.