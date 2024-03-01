Hello User
AZAD ENGINEERING share price Today Live Updates : AZAD ENGINEERING Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

AZAD ENGINEERING stock price went up today, 01 Mar 2024, by 3.33 %. The stock closed at 1180.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1219.95 per share. Investors should monitor AZAD ENGINEERING stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

AZAD ENGINEERING Stock Price Today

AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Azad Engineering opened at 1190.05, reached a high of 1239.65, and a low of 1181 before closing at 1180.65. The market capitalization stood at 7211.49 crore, with a 52-week high of 1286.4 and a 52-week low of 641.95. The BSE volume for the day was 14403 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Mar 2024, 09:01 AM IST AZAD ENGINEERING share price Today :AZAD ENGINEERING trading at ₹1219.95, up 3.33% from yesterday's ₹1180.65

The current price of AZAD ENGINEERING stock is 1219.95, with a percent change of 3.33% and a net change of 39.3. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

01 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST AZAD ENGINEERING share price Live :AZAD ENGINEERING closed at ₹1180.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Azad Engineering had a volume of 14403 shares with a closing price of 1180.65.

