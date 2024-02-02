Hello User
AZAD ENGINEERING share price Today Live Updates : AZAD ENGINEERING Reports Strong Performance with Positive Trading

2 min read . 11:43 AM IST
AZAD ENGINEERING stock price went up today, 02 Feb 2024, by 1.33 %. The stock closed at 943.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 955.7 per share. Investors should monitor AZAD ENGINEERING stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Azad Engineering was 954.45, with a close price of 943.2. The stock reached a high of 969.45 and a low of 945.7. The market capitalization of the company was 5620.76 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was 1013, while the 52-week low was 641.95. The BSE volume for the day was 11552 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Feb 2024, 11:43 AM IST AZAD ENGINEERING share price update :AZAD ENGINEERING trading at ₹955.7, up 1.33% from yesterday's ₹943.2

The current data for AZAD ENGINEERING stock shows that the price is 955.7 with a percent change of 1.33 and a net change of 12.5. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.33% and the net change in price is 12.5 points.

02 Feb 2024, 11:34 AM IST AZAD ENGINEERING share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Blue Jet Healthcare337.0-12.3-3.52433.25319.45845.78
Senco Gold771.3-10.2-1.31840.0358.255990.16
Azad Engineering953.059.851.041013.0641.955633.76
Cyient DLM679.05-2.95-0.43779.0401.05385.28
Protean Egov Technologies1443.9123.559.361618.8775.05840.1
02 Feb 2024, 11:13 AM IST Azad Engineering share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Azad Engineering stock is 945.7, while the high price is 969.45.

02 Feb 2024, 11:00 AM IST AZAD ENGINEERING share price Live :AZAD ENGINEERING closed at ₹943.2 on last trading day

Summary: On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for AZAD ENGINEERING on the BSE was 11,552 shares. The closing price for the stock was 943.2.

