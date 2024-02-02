AZAD ENGINEERING share price Today Live Updates : AZAD ENGINEERING Reports Strong Performance with Positive Trading

AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Azad Engineering was ₹954.45, with a close price of ₹943.2. The stock reached a high of ₹969.45 and a low of ₹945.7. The market capitalization of the company was 5620.76 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1013, while the 52-week low was ₹641.95. The BSE volume for the day was 11552 shares.
The current data for AZAD ENGINEERING stock shows that the price is ₹955.7 with a percent change of 1.33 and a net change of 12.5. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.33% and the net change in price is 12.5 points.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Blue Jet Healthcare
|337.0
|-12.3
|-3.52
|433.25
|319.4
|5845.78
|Senco Gold
|771.3
|-10.2
|-1.31
|840.0
|358.25
|5990.16
|Azad Engineering
|953.05
|9.85
|1.04
|1013.0
|641.95
|5633.76
|Cyient DLM
|679.05
|-2.95
|-0.43
|779.0
|401.0
|5385.28
|Protean Egov Technologies
|1443.9
|123.55
|9.36
|1618.8
|775.0
|5840.1
The current day's low price for Azad Engineering stock is ₹945.7, while the high price is ₹969.45.
Summary: On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for AZAD ENGINEERING on the BSE was 11,552 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹943.2.
