AZAD ENGINEERING share price Today Live Updates : AZAD ENGINEERING's Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:03 AM IST
Livemint

AZAD ENGINEERING stock price went down today, 02 Jan 2024, by -1.29 %. The stock closed at 692.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 683.45 per share. Investors should monitor AZAD ENGINEERING stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

AZAD ENGINEERING Stock Price Today

AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Azad Engineering was 699.3 and the close price was 692.4. The stock had a high of 702.4 and a low of 680.15. The market capitalization was 0.0 crores. The 52-week high was 727.5 and the 52-week low was 670.05. The BSE volume for the day was 124,554 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST

The current price of AZAD ENGINEERING stock is 683.45 with a percent change of -1.29. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.29% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -8.95, indicating a decrease of 8.95 in the stock price.

02 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST AZAD ENGINEERING share price Live :AZAD ENGINEERING closed at ₹692.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for AZAD ENGINEERING on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 124,554. The closing price for the stock was 692.4.

