AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST
Livemint

AZAD ENGINEERING stock price went down today, 03 Jan 2024, by -1.05 %. The stock closed at 683.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 676.3 per share. Investors should monitor AZAD ENGINEERING stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

AZAD ENGINEERING Stock Price Today

AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Azad Engineering was 684 and the close price was 683.45. The stock had a high of 693.75 and a low of 675.2 during the day. The market capitalization of the company was 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 727.5 and the 52-week low was 670.05. The BSE volume for the day was 79,812 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST AZAD ENGINEERING share price Live :AZAD ENGINEERING closed at ₹683.45 on last trading day

On the last day, AZAD ENGINEERING had a volume of 79812 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 683.45.

