AZAD ENGINEERING share price Today Live Updates : AZAD ENGINEERING Soars in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:47 AM IST
Livemint

AZAD ENGINEERING stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 0.33 %. The stock closed at 666.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 668.7 per share. Investors should monitor AZAD ENGINEERING stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

AZAD ENGINEERING Stock Price Today

AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Today : On the last day, the stock of AZAD ENGINEERING opened at 676.25 and closed at 676.3. The stock reached a high of 681.95 and a low of 665.5 during the day. The market capitalization of AZAD ENGINEERING is 0.0 cr. The stock's 52-week high is 727.5, while the 52-week low is 670.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 108795 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 09:47 AM IST AZAD ENGINEERING share price NSE Live :AZAD ENGINEERING trading at ₹668.7, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹666.5

The current stock price of AZAD ENGINEERING is 668.7. It has experienced a 0.33 percent change, with a net change of 2.2.

04 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST AZAD ENGINEERING share price Today :AZAD ENGINEERING trading at ₹666.5, down -1.45% from yesterday's ₹676.3

As of the latest data, the stock price of AZAD ENGINEERING is 666.5. There has been a percent change of -1.45, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -9.8, suggesting a decline of 9.8 in the stock price.

04 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST AZAD ENGINEERING share price Live :AZAD ENGINEERING closed at ₹676.3 on last trading day

On the last day of AZAD ENGINEERING trading on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 108,795. The closing price for the shares was 676.3.

