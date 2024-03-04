AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

AZAD ENGINEERING stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 5 %. The stock closed at 1269.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1333.3 per share. Investors should monitor AZAD ENGINEERING stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Azad Engineering's open price was ₹1319.8, closing at ₹1269.85. The stock reached a high of ₹1333.3 and a low of ₹1279.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹7881.54 crore. The 52-week high was recorded at ₹1333.3, and the 52-week low at ₹641.95. The BSE volume for the day was 18844 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
04 Mar 2024, 08:07:48 AM IST
AZAD ENGINEERING share price Live :AZAD ENGINEERING closed at ₹1269.85 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, the volume for Azad Engineering on the BSE was 18,844 shares with a closing price of ₹1269.85.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!