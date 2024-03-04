Hello User
AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

AZAD ENGINEERING stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 5 %. The stock closed at 1269.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1333.3 per share. Investors should monitor AZAD ENGINEERING stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

AZAD ENGINEERING Stock Price Today

AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Azad Engineering's open price was 1319.8, closing at 1269.85. The stock reached a high of 1333.3 and a low of 1279.2. The market capitalization stood at 7881.54 crore. The 52-week high was recorded at 1333.3, and the 52-week low at 641.95. The BSE volume for the day was 18844 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Mar 2024, 08:07 AM IST AZAD ENGINEERING share price Live :AZAD ENGINEERING closed at ₹1269.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume for Azad Engineering on the BSE was 18,844 shares with a closing price of 1269.85.

