AZAD ENGINEERING share price Today Live Updates : AZAD ENGINEERING shares plunge as investors react to disappointing earnings report

AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of AZAD ENGINEERING was ₹954.45, and the close price was ₹943.2. The stock's high for the day was ₹969.45, while the low was ₹937. The market capitalization of AZAD ENGINEERING is currently valued at ₹5589.13 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1013, and the 52-week low is ₹641.95. On the BSE, a total volume of 23874 shares were traded.
The current data for AZAD ENGINEERING stock shows that the price is ₹927.35, with a percent change of -1.92 and a net change of -18.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|39.82%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|36.61%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The current data for AZAD ENGINEERING stock shows that its price is ₹945.5. There has been a 0.24 percent change in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 2.3.
On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for AZAD ENGINEERING on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 23,874 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹943.2.
