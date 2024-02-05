Hello User
AZAD ENGINEERING share price Today Live Updates : AZAD ENGINEERING shares plunge as investors react to disappointing earnings report

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

AZAD ENGINEERING stock price went down today, 05 Feb 2024, by -1.92 %. The stock closed at 945.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 927.35 per share. Investors should monitor AZAD ENGINEERING stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

AZAD ENGINEERING Stock Price Today

AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of AZAD ENGINEERING was 954.45, and the close price was 943.2. The stock's high for the day was 969.45, while the low was 937. The market capitalization of AZAD ENGINEERING is currently valued at 5589.13 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1013, and the 52-week low is 641.95. On the BSE, a total volume of 23874 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2024, 09:45 AM IST AZAD ENGINEERING share price update :AZAD ENGINEERING trading at ₹927.35, down -1.92% from yesterday's ₹945.5

The current data for AZAD ENGINEERING stock shows that the price is 927.35, with a percent change of -1.92 and a net change of -18.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

05 Feb 2024, 09:32 AM IST AZAD ENGINEERING share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week39.82%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD36.61%
1 Year-99999.99%
05 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST AZAD ENGINEERING share price Today :AZAD ENGINEERING trading at ₹945.5, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹943.2

The current data for AZAD ENGINEERING stock shows that its price is 945.5. There has been a 0.24 percent change in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 2.3.

05 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST AZAD ENGINEERING share price Live :AZAD ENGINEERING closed at ₹943.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for AZAD ENGINEERING on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 23,874 shares. The closing price for the stock was 943.2.

