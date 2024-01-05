AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Live blog for 05 Jan 2024

AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of AZAD ENGINEERING was ₹665 and the close price was ₹666.5. The stock reached a high of ₹673.45 and a low of ₹660. The market capitalization is 0.0 cr and the 52 week high and low are 727.5 and 665.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 21371 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.