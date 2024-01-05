Hello User
AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Live blog for 05 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST
Livemint

AZAD ENGINEERING stock price went down today, 05 Jan 2024, by -0.75 %. The stock closed at 666.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 661.5 per share. Investors should monitor AZAD ENGINEERING stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

AZAD ENGINEERING Stock Price Today

AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of AZAD ENGINEERING was 665 and the close price was 666.5. The stock reached a high of 673.45 and a low of 660. The market capitalization is 0.0 cr and the 52 week high and low are 727.5 and 665.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 21371 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST AZAD ENGINEERING share price Live :AZAD ENGINEERING closed at ₹666.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for AZAD ENGINEERING on BSE, a total of 21,371 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 666.5.

