AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Live blog for 05 Mar 2024

AZAD ENGINEERING stock price went up today, 05 Mar 2024, by 4.93 %. The stock closed at 1333.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1399 per share. Investors should monitor AZAD ENGINEERING stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Today : Azad Engineering's stock opened at ₹1364 and closed at ₹1333.3 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹1399.95 and the low was ₹1333. The market capitalization stands at ₹8269.91 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1286.4 and the 52-week low was ₹641.95. The BSE volume for the day was 60465 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Mar 2024, 08:00:14 AM IST
