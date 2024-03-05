Hello User
AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Live blog for 05 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

AZAD ENGINEERING stock price went up today, 05 Mar 2024, by 4.93 %. The stock closed at 1333.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1399 per share. Investors should monitor AZAD ENGINEERING stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

AZAD ENGINEERING Stock Price Today

AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Today : Azad Engineering's stock opened at 1364 and closed at 1333.3 on the last day. The high for the day was 1399.95 and the low was 1333. The market capitalization stands at 8269.91 crore. The 52-week high was 1286.4 and the 52-week low was 641.95. The BSE volume for the day was 60465 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST

On the last day of trading, Azad Engineering on the BSE had a total volume of 60,465 shares with a closing price of 1333.3.

