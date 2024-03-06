AZAD ENGINEERING share price Today Live Updates : AZAD ENGINEERING Stocks Plummet as Investors React to Poor Earnings Performance

AZAD ENGINEERING stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -1.41 %. The stock closed at 1357.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1338.35 per share. Investors should monitor AZAD ENGINEERING stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Azad Engineering's open price was ₹1425, closing at ₹1399. The stock reached a high of ₹1465 and a low of ₹1347.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹8024.29 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1399.95 and a low of ₹641.95. The BSE volume for the day was 63341 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
06 Mar 2024, 09:42:17 AM IST
AZAD ENGINEERING share price update :AZAD ENGINEERING trading at ₹1338.35, down -1.41% from yesterday's ₹1357.45
AZAD ENGINEERING stock is currently priced at ₹1338.35 with a percent change of -1.41 and a net change of -19.1. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
06 Mar 2024, 09:32:15 AM IST
AZAD ENGINEERING share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
14.92%
3 Months
-99999.99%
6 Months
-99999.99%
YTD
96.07%
1 Year
-99999.99%
06 Mar 2024, 09:01:31 AM IST
AZAD ENGINEERING share price Today :AZAD ENGINEERING trading at ₹1357.45, down -2.97% from yesterday's ₹1399
The current price of AZAD ENGINEERING stock is ₹1357.45 with a percent change of -2.97 and a net change of -41.55. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
06 Mar 2024, 08:05:48 AM IST
AZAD ENGINEERING share price Live :AZAD ENGINEERING closed at ₹1399 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Azad Engineering had a trading volume of 63,341 shares with a closing price of ₹1399.
