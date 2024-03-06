Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

AZAD ENGINEERING share price Today Live Updates : AZAD ENGINEERING Stocks Plummet as Investors React to Poor Earnings Performance

1 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2024, 09:42 AM IST
Livemint

AZAD ENGINEERING stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -1.41 %. The stock closed at 1357.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1338.35 per share. Investors should monitor AZAD ENGINEERING stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

AZAD ENGINEERING Stock Price TodayPremium
AZAD ENGINEERING Stock Price Today

AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Azad Engineering's open price was 1425, closing at 1399. The stock reached a high of 1465 and a low of 1347.35. The market capitalization stood at 8024.29 crore, with a 52-week high of 1399.95 and a low of 641.95. The BSE volume for the day was 63341 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 09:42:17 AM IST

AZAD ENGINEERING share price update :AZAD ENGINEERING trading at ₹1338.35, down -1.41% from yesterday's ₹1357.45

AZAD ENGINEERING stock is currently priced at 1338.35 with a percent change of -1.41 and a net change of -19.1. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 09:32:15 AM IST

AZAD ENGINEERING share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week14.92%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD96.07%
1 Year-99999.99%
06 Mar 2024, 09:01:31 AM IST

AZAD ENGINEERING share price Today :AZAD ENGINEERING trading at ₹1357.45, down -2.97% from yesterday's ₹1399

The current price of AZAD ENGINEERING stock is 1357.45 with a percent change of -2.97 and a net change of -41.55. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 08:05:48 AM IST

AZAD ENGINEERING share price Live :AZAD ENGINEERING closed at ₹1399 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Azad Engineering had a trading volume of 63,341 shares with a closing price of 1399.

