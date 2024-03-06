AZAD ENGINEERING share price Today Live Updates : AZAD ENGINEERING Stocks Plummet as Investors React to Poor Earnings Performance

AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Azad Engineering's open price was ₹1425, closing at ₹1399. The stock reached a high of ₹1465 and a low of ₹1347.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹8024.29 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1399.95 and a low of ₹641.95. The BSE volume for the day was 63341 shares traded.

