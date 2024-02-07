AZAD ENGINEERING share price Today Live Updates : AZAD ENGINEERING Stock Plunges in Trading Today

AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of AZAD ENGINEERING was ₹932 and the close price was ₹931.6. The stock had a high of ₹934.15 and a low of ₹890.6. The market capitalization of the company is ₹5303.91 crore. The 52-week high is ₹1013 and the 52-week low is ₹641.95. The BSE volume for the day was 21390 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.