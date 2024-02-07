Hello User
AZAD ENGINEERING share price Today Live Updates : AZAD ENGINEERING Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

AZAD ENGINEERING stock price went down today, 07 Feb 2024, by -3.69 %. The stock closed at 931.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 897.25 per share. Investors should monitor AZAD ENGINEERING stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

AZAD ENGINEERING Stock Price Today

AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of AZAD ENGINEERING was 932 and the close price was 931.6. The stock had a high of 934.15 and a low of 890.6. The market capitalization of the company is 5303.91 crore. The 52-week high is 1013 and the 52-week low is 641.95. The BSE volume for the day was 21390 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2024, 09:04 AM IST AZAD ENGINEERING share price Today :AZAD ENGINEERING trading at ₹897.25, down -3.69% from yesterday's ₹931.6

The current data for AZAD ENGINEERING stock is as follows: Price: 897.25, Percent Change: -3.69, Net Change: -34.35. This means that the stock price has decreased by 3.69% and the net change is a decrease of 34.35.

07 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST AZAD ENGINEERING share price Live :AZAD ENGINEERING closed at ₹931.6 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of shares traded for AZAD ENGINEERING on the BSE was 21,390. The closing price for the day was 931.6.

