Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

AZAD ENGINEERING share price Today Live Updates : AZAD ENGINEERING Shows Strong Trading Performance

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

AZAD ENGINEERING stock price went up today, 08 Feb 2024, by 10 %. The stock closed at 897.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 986.95 per share. Investors should monitor AZAD ENGINEERING stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

AZAD ENGINEERING Stock Price Today

AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Azad Engineering opened at a price of 962.85 and closed at 897.25. The stock's highest point during the day was 986.95, while the lowest point was 940.95. The company's market capitalization is 5834.16 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1013, while the 52-week low is 641.95. On the BSE, a total of 62,427 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Feb 2024, 09:10 AM IST AZAD ENGINEERING share price Today :AZAD ENGINEERING trading at ₹986.95, up 10% from yesterday's ₹897.25

The current data for AZAD ENGINEERING stock shows that the price is 986.95, with a percent change of 10 and a net change of 89.7. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value.

08 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST AZAD ENGINEERING share price Live :AZAD ENGINEERING closed at ₹897.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for AZAD ENGINEERING was 62,427 shares. The closing price for the stock was 897.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!