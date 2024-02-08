AZAD ENGINEERING share price Today Live Updates : AZAD ENGINEERING Shows Strong Trading Performance

AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Azad Engineering opened at a price of ₹962.85 and closed at ₹897.25. The stock's highest point during the day was ₹986.95, while the lowest point was ₹940.95. The company's market capitalization is ₹5834.16 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1013, while the 52-week low is ₹641.95. On the BSE, a total of 62,427 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for AZAD ENGINEERING stock shows that the price is ₹986.95, with a percent change of 10 and a net change of 89.7. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for AZAD ENGINEERING was 62,427 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹897.25.
