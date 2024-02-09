Hello User
AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

AZAD ENGINEERING stock price went up today, 09 Feb 2024, by 0.73 %. The stock closed at 986.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 994.2 per share. Investors should monitor AZAD ENGINEERING stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

AZAD ENGINEERING Stock Price Today

AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Today : On the last day, the stock price of Azad Engineering opened at 1013.95 and closed at 986.95. The highest price during the day was 1046.35, while the lowest price was 973.15. The market capitalization of the company is 5877.01 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 1013 and 641.95, respectively. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 62555.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST AZAD ENGINEERING share price Live :AZAD ENGINEERING closed at ₹986.95 on last trading day

Based on the data provided, the volume for AZAD ENGINEERING on the last day was 62555 shares and the closing price was 986.95.

