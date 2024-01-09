AZAD ENGINEERING share price Today Live Updates : AZAD Engineering Rises in Trading Today

AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of Azad Engineering was ₹661.25, and the closing price was ₹661.7. The stock reached a high of ₹668.5 and a low of ₹648.15 during the day. The market capitalization of Azad Engineering is ₹3894.96 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹727.5, and the 52-week low is ₹657.5. The BSE volume for the day was 68,601 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.