AZAD ENGINEERING share price Today Live Updates : AZAD Engineering Rises in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:41 AM IST
Livemint

AZAD ENGINEERING stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2024, by 0.55 %. The stock closed at 658.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 662.5 per share. Investors should monitor AZAD ENGINEERING stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

AZAD ENGINEERING Stock Price Today

AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of Azad Engineering was 661.25, and the closing price was 661.7. The stock reached a high of 668.5 and a low of 648.15 during the day. The market capitalization of Azad Engineering is 3894.96 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 727.5, and the 52-week low is 657.5. The BSE volume for the day was 68,601 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM IST AZAD ENGINEERING share price NSE Live :AZAD ENGINEERING trading at ₹662.5, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹658.9

The current price of AZAD ENGINEERING stock is 662.5. It has experienced a 0.55% increase in its price, resulting in a net change of 3.6.

09 Jan 2024, 09:07 AM IST AZAD ENGINEERING share price Today :AZAD ENGINEERING trading at ₹658.9, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹661.7

The current data of AZAD ENGINEERING stock shows that the price is 658.9. There has been a decrease of 0.42% in the stock price, with a net change of -2.8.

09 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST AZAD ENGINEERING share price Live :AZAD ENGINEERING closed at ₹661.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for AZAD ENGINEERING on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 68,601. The closing price for the day was 661.7.

