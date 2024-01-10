Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST
Livemint

AZAD ENGINEERING stock price went up today, 10 Jan 2024, by 1.35 %. The stock closed at 658.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 667.8 per share. Investors should monitor AZAD ENGINEERING stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

AZAD ENGINEERING Stock Price Today

AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for AZAD ENGINEERING was 662.2. The stock closed at 658.9. The high for the day was 671.95, while the low was 659. The market capitalization of the company is 3947.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 727.5 and the 52-week low is 648.15. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 18,594 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST AZAD ENGINEERING share price Live :AZAD ENGINEERING closed at ₹658.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for AZAD ENGINEERING on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 18,594. The closing price for the day was 658.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.