AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
AZAD ENGINEERING stock price went up today, 11 Jan 2024, by 0.52 %. The stock closed at 667.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 671.25 per share. Investors should monitor AZAD ENGINEERING stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

AZAD ENGINEERING Stock Price Today

AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Azad Engineering was 667, and the close price was 667.8. The highest price reached during the day was 675.5, while the lowest price was 663.3. The market capitalization of the company is 3,967.96 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 727.5, and the 52-week low is 648.15. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 40,254.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST AZAD ENGINEERING share price Live :AZAD ENGINEERING closed at ₹667.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Azad Engineering on BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 40254. The closing price for the stock was 667.8.

