AZAD ENGINEERING share price Today Live Updates : AZAD ENGINEERING Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading

AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Azad Engineering opened at ₹1001 and closed at ₹994.2. The stock had a high of ₹1010 and a low of ₹942.25. The market capitalization of the company is ₹5735.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1046.35 and the 52-week low is ₹641.95. The stock had a trading volume of 63,259 shares on the BSE.
The current data for AZAD ENGINEERING stock shows that the price is ₹970 with a percent change of -0.03 and a net change of -0.3. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
The current data for AZAD ENGINEERING stock shows that the price is ₹970.3. There has been a percent change of -2.4, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -23.9, which means the stock has decreased by ₹23.9.
On the last day of trading for AZAD ENGINEERING on the BSE, the volume was 63,259 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹994.2.
