AZAD ENGINEERING share price Today Live Updates : AZAD ENGINEERING Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
AZAD ENGINEERING stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2024, by -0.03 %. The stock closed at 970.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 970 per share. Investors should monitor AZAD ENGINEERING stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

AZAD ENGINEERING Stock Price Today

AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Azad Engineering opened at 1001 and closed at 994.2. The stock had a high of 1010 and a low of 942.25. The market capitalization of the company is 5735.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1046.35 and the 52-week low is 641.95. The stock had a trading volume of 63,259 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 09:50 AM IST AZAD ENGINEERING share price update :AZAD ENGINEERING trading at ₹970, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹970.3

The current data for AZAD ENGINEERING stock shows that the price is 970 with a percent change of -0.03 and a net change of -0.3. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

12 Feb 2024, 09:35 AM IST AZAD ENGINEERING share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.63%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD40.2%
1 Year-99999.99%
12 Feb 2024, 09:07 AM IST AZAD ENGINEERING share price Today :AZAD ENGINEERING trading at ₹970.3, down -2.4% from yesterday's ₹994.2

The current data for AZAD ENGINEERING stock shows that the price is 970.3. There has been a percent change of -2.4, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -23.9, which means the stock has decreased by 23.9.

12 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST AZAD ENGINEERING share price Live :AZAD ENGINEERING closed at ₹994.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for AZAD ENGINEERING on the BSE, the volume was 63,259 shares. The closing price for the stock was 994.2.

