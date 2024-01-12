AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Live blog for 12 Jan 2024

AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of AZAD ENGINEERING was ₹677.85, with a close price of ₹673.85. The stock reached a high of ₹677.85 and a low of ₹666.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3957.61 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹727.50 and ₹648.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 36074 shares.
12 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST
