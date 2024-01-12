Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Live blog for 12 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

AZAD ENGINEERING stock price went down today, 12 Jan 2024, by -0.65 %. The stock closed at 673.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 669.5 per share. Investors should monitor AZAD ENGINEERING stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

AZAD ENGINEERING Stock Price Today

AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of AZAD ENGINEERING was 677.85, with a close price of 673.85. The stock reached a high of 677.85 and a low of 666.05. The market capitalization of the company is 3957.61 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 727.50 and 648.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 36074 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST AZAD ENGINEERING share price Live :AZAD ENGINEERING closed at ₹673.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Azad Engineering on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 36,074. The closing price for the shares was 673.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.