AZAD ENGINEERING share price Today Live Updates : AZAD ENGINEERING Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Downturn

AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of AZAD ENGINEERING was ₹980.15, the close price was ₹970.30, the high was ₹995.75, and the low was ₹931.25. The market capitalization of the company is ₹5660.66 crore. The 52-week high is ₹1046.35 and the 52-week low is ₹641.95. The BSE volume for the day was 54320 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.