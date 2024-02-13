Hello User
AZAD ENGINEERING share price Today Live Updates : AZAD ENGINEERING Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Downturn

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:44 AM IST Trade
Livemint

AZAD ENGINEERING stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2024, by -4.99 %. The stock closed at 957.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 909.8 per share. Investors should monitor AZAD ENGINEERING stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

AZAD ENGINEERING Stock Price Today

AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of AZAD ENGINEERING was 980.15, the close price was 970.30, the high was 995.75, and the low was 931.25. The market capitalization of the company is 5660.66 crore. The 52-week high is 1046.35 and the 52-week low is 641.95. The BSE volume for the day was 54320 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 09:44 AM IST AZAD ENGINEERING share price update :AZAD ENGINEERING trading at ₹909.8, down -4.99% from yesterday's ₹957.6

Based on the current data, the stock price of AZAD ENGINEERING is 909.8. There has been a percent change of -4.99, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -47.8, showing a decline in the stock price.

13 Feb 2024, 09:43 AM IST AZAD ENGINEERING share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.86%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD38.55%
1 Year-99999.99%
13 Feb 2024, 09:03 AM IST AZAD ENGINEERING share price Today :AZAD ENGINEERING trading at ₹957.6, down -1.31% from yesterday's ₹970.3

The current data for AZAD ENGINEERING stock shows that the price is 957.6. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 1.31%, with a net change of -12.7. This suggests a decline in the value of the stock.

13 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST AZAD ENGINEERING share price Live :AZAD ENGINEERING closed at ₹970.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Azad Engineering had a volume of 54,320 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was 970.3.

