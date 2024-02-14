AZAD ENGINEERING share price Today Live Updates : AZAD ENGINEERING Shares Plummet as Company Faces Financial Struggles

AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price for AZAD ENGINEERING was ₹973.75, while the close price was ₹957.6. The stock reached a high of ₹989.95 and a low of ₹901. The market capitalization for the company is ₹5793.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1046.35, while the 52-week low is ₹641.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 17114 shares.
Azad Engineering stock's low price today was ₹930.45 and the high price was ₹975.
The current data for AZAD ENGINEERING stock shows that the price per share is ₹964.25. There has been a percent change of -1.66, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -16.3, which means the stock has decreased by ₹16.3 per share.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.04%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|41.56%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The current data for AZAD ENGINEERING stock shows that the stock price is ₹965. There has been a percent change of -1.59, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -15.55, suggesting a decrease of ₹15.55 in the stock price.
On the last day, the volume of AZAD ENGINEERING BSE shares traded was 17,114 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹957.6.
