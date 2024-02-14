Hello User
AZAD ENGINEERING share price Today Live Updates : AZAD ENGINEERING Shares Plummet as Company Faces Financial Struggles

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:24 AM IST Trade
Livemint

AZAD ENGINEERING stock price went down today, 14 Feb 2024, by -1.66 %. The stock closed at 980.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 964.25 per share. Investors should monitor AZAD ENGINEERING stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

AZAD ENGINEERING Stock Price Today

AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price for AZAD ENGINEERING was 973.75, while the close price was 957.6. The stock reached a high of 989.95 and a low of 901. The market capitalization for the company is 5793.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1046.35, while the 52-week low is 641.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 17114 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 10:24 AM IST Azad Engineering share price live: Today's Price range

Azad Engineering stock's low price today was 930.45 and the high price was 975.

14 Feb 2024, 09:51 AM IST AZAD ENGINEERING share price update :AZAD ENGINEERING trading at ₹964.25, down -1.66% from yesterday's ₹980.55

The current data for AZAD ENGINEERING stock shows that the price per share is 964.25. There has been a percent change of -1.66, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -16.3, which means the stock has decreased by 16.3 per share.

14 Feb 2024, 09:37 AM IST AZAD ENGINEERING share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.04%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD41.56%
1 Year-99999.99%
14 Feb 2024, 09:16 AM IST AZAD ENGINEERING share price Today :AZAD ENGINEERING trading at ₹965, down -1.59% from yesterday's ₹980.55

The current data for AZAD ENGINEERING stock shows that the stock price is 965. There has been a percent change of -1.59, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -15.55, suggesting a decrease of 15.55 in the stock price.

14 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST AZAD ENGINEERING share price Live :AZAD ENGINEERING closed at ₹957.6 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of AZAD ENGINEERING BSE shares traded was 17,114 shares. The closing price for the day was 957.6.

