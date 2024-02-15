Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

AZAD ENGINEERING share price Today Live Updates : AZAD ENGINEERING Soars to New Heights in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

AZAD ENGINEERING stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 3.32 %. The stock closed at 980.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1013.15 per share. Investors should monitor AZAD ENGINEERING stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

AZAD ENGINEERING Stock Price Today

AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Azad Engineering opened at 962.75 and closed at 980.55. The stock reached a high of 1019 and a low of 930.45. The market capitalization of the company is 5989.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1046.35 and the 52-week low is 641.95. The BSE volume for the day was 76,414 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:07 AM IST AZAD ENGINEERING share price Today :AZAD ENGINEERING trading at ₹1013.15, up 3.32% from yesterday's ₹980.55

The current data for AZAD ENGINEERING stock shows that the stock price is 1013.15. The stock has experienced a percent change of 3.32, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 32.6, suggesting that the stock has gained 32.6 points.

15 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST AZAD ENGINEERING share price Live :AZAD ENGINEERING closed at ₹980.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for AZAD ENGINEERING on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 76,414. The closing price for the shares was 980.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!