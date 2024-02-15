AZAD ENGINEERING share price Today Live Updates : AZAD ENGINEERING Soars to New Heights in Positive Trading Session

AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Azad Engineering opened at ₹962.75 and closed at ₹980.55. The stock reached a high of ₹1019 and a low of ₹930.45. The market capitalization of the company is ₹5989.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1046.35 and the 52-week low is ₹641.95. The BSE volume for the day was 76,414 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for AZAD ENGINEERING stock shows that the stock price is ₹1013.15. The stock has experienced a percent change of 3.32, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 32.6, suggesting that the stock has gained 32.6 points.
On the last day of trading for AZAD ENGINEERING on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 76,414. The closing price for the shares was ₹980.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!