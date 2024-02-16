Hello User
AZAD ENGINEERING share price Today Live Updates : AZAD ENGINEERING Sees Strong Stock Performance

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

AZAD ENGINEERING stock price went up today, 16 Feb 2024, by 0.48 %. The stock closed at 1070.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1075.25 per share. Investors should monitor AZAD ENGINEERING stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

AZAD ENGINEERING Stock Price Today

AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of AZAD ENGINEERING was 1021.4. The close price was 1013.15. The high for the day was 1100 and the low was 1021.4. The market capitalization of the company is 6325.68 crore. The 52-week high is 1046.35 and the 52-week low is 641.95. The BSE volume for the day was 36335 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:11 AM IST AZAD ENGINEERING share price Today :AZAD ENGINEERING trading at ₹1075.25, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹1070.1

The current price of Azad Engineering stock is 1075.25. There has been a 0.48% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 5.15.

16 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST AZAD ENGINEERING share price Live :AZAD ENGINEERING closed at ₹1013.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for AZAD ENGINEERING on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 36,335. The closing price for the stock was 1013.15.

