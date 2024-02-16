AZAD ENGINEERING share price Today Live Updates : AZAD ENGINEERING Sees Strong Stock Performance

AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of AZAD ENGINEERING was ₹1021.4. The close price was ₹1013.15. The high for the day was ₹1100 and the low was ₹1021.4. The market capitalization of the company is ₹6325.68 crore. The 52-week high is ₹1046.35 and the 52-week low is ₹641.95. The BSE volume for the day was 36335 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.