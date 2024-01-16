AZAD ENGINEERING share price Today Live Updates : AZAD ENGINEERING Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Azad Engineering was ₹694.25 and the close price was ₹690.65. The stock reached a high of ₹697.15 and a low of ₹680.25. The market capitalization for the company is ₹4,051.01 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹727.5 and the 52-week low is ₹648.15. The BSE volume for the day was 72,836 shares.
The current data shows that the stock price of AZAD ENGINEERING is ₹685.15 with a percent change of 0.05 and a net change of 0.35. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.35 points, resulting in a percentage change of 0.05%.
On the last day of trading for AZAD ENGINEERING on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 72,836. The closing price for the stock was ₹690.65.
