AZAD ENGINEERING share price Today Live Updates : AZAD ENGINEERING Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
AZAD ENGINEERING stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2024, by 0.05 %. The stock closed at 684.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 685.15 per share. Investors should monitor AZAD ENGINEERING stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

AZAD ENGINEERING Stock Price Today

AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Azad Engineering was 694.25 and the close price was 690.65. The stock reached a high of 697.15 and a low of 680.25. The market capitalization for the company is 4,051.01 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 727.5 and the 52-week low is 648.15. The BSE volume for the day was 72,836 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:10 AM IST AZAD ENGINEERING share price Today :AZAD ENGINEERING trading at ₹685.15, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹684.8

The current data shows that the stock price of AZAD ENGINEERING is 685.15 with a percent change of 0.05 and a net change of 0.35. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.35 points, resulting in a percentage change of 0.05%.

16 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST AZAD ENGINEERING share price Live :AZAD ENGINEERING closed at ₹690.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for AZAD ENGINEERING on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 72,836. The closing price for the stock was 690.65.

