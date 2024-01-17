AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the stock of AZAD ENGINEERING opened at ₹685.15 and closed at ₹684.8. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹686, while the lowest price was ₹665. The market capitalization of AZAD ENGINEERING is ₹3964.71 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹727.5 and a low of ₹648.15. The BSE volume for the day was 19,315 shares.
17 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST
