AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Live blog for 18 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

AZAD ENGINEERING stock price went down today, 18 Jan 2024, by -1.57 %. The stock closed at 670.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 660.15 per share. Investors should monitor AZAD ENGINEERING stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

AZAD ENGINEERING Stock Price Today

AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, AZAD ENGINEERING opened at 666.15 and closed at 670.7. The highest price reached during the day was 672.75, while the lowest was 641.95. The market capitalization of AZAD ENGINEERING is 3902.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 727.5, and the 52-week low is 648.15. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 41,740.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST AZAD ENGINEERING share price Live :AZAD ENGINEERING closed at ₹670.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for AZAD ENGINEERING on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 41,740. The closing price for the stock was 670.7.

