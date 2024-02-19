AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Azad Engineering opened at ₹1075.25, reached a high of ₹1144, and a low of ₹1075.25 before closing at ₹1070.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹6584.01 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1144 and a 52-week low of ₹641.95. The BSE volume for the day was 38330 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.