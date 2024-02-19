Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

AZAD ENGINEERING stock price went up today, 19 Feb 2024, by 4.08 %. The stock closed at 1070.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1113.8 per share. Investors should monitor AZAD ENGINEERING stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

AZAD ENGINEERING Stock Price Today

AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Azad Engineering opened at 1075.25, reached a high of 1144, and a low of 1075.25 before closing at 1070.1. The market capitalization stood at 6584.01 crore, with a 52-week high of 1144 and a 52-week low of 641.95. The BSE volume for the day was 38330 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2024, 08:12 AM IST AZAD ENGINEERING share price Live :AZAD ENGINEERING closed at ₹1070.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Azad Engineering had a volume of 38330 shares with a closing price of 1070.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!