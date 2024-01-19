Hello User
AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST
Livemint

AZAD ENGINEERING stock price went up today, 19 Jan 2024, by 0.32 %. The stock closed at 660.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 662.25 per share. Investors should monitor AZAD ENGINEERING stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

AZAD ENGINEERING Stock Price Today

AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for AZAD ENGINEERING was 656.4, while the close price was 660.15. The stock reached a high of 666.35 and a low of 644 during the day. The market capitalization of AZAD ENGINEERING is 3914.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 727.5, while the 52-week low is 641.95. The stock had a BSE volume of 72,408 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST AZAD ENGINEERING share price Live :AZAD ENGINEERING closed at ₹660.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for AZAD ENGINEERING on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 72,408. The closing price of the shares was 660.15.

