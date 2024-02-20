Hello User
AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST
Livemint

AZAD ENGINEERING stock price went up today, 20 Feb 2024, by 10 %. The stock closed at 1113.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1225.15 per share. Investors should monitor AZAD ENGINEERING stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

AZAD ENGINEERING Stock Price Today

AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Today : On the last day, Azad Engineering's open price was 1123.45, closing at 1113.8. The stock reached a high of 1225.15 and a low of 1119.65. The market capitalization stood at 7242.23 crore. The 52-week high was at 1144, with a low of 641.95. The BSE volume was 86340 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST

On the last day of trading at BSE, Azad Engineering had a trading volume of 86,340 shares with a closing price of 1113.8.

