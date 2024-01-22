AZAD ENGINEERING share price Today Live Updates : AZAD ENGINEERING Soars in Trading Today

AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Azad Engineering had an open price of ₹681.9 and a close price of ₹669.65. The stock had a high of ₹682 and a low of ₹667.1. The market capitalization of the company was ₹4031.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹727.5, while the 52-week low was ₹641.95. The stock had a BSE volume of 11,439 shares.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Fedbank Financial Services
|135.1
|-1.3
|-0.95
|153.5
|133.1
|4984.61
|Samhi Hotels
|184.6
|1.65
|0.9
|197.35
|127.45
|4024.93
|Azad Engineering
|682.0
|12.35
|1.84
|727.5
|641.95
|4031.51
|Muthoot Microfin
|237.5
|6.55
|2.84
|280.8
|227.45
|2774.88
|Sai Silks (Kalamandir)
|239.6
|-4.45
|-1.82
|311.4
|220.05
|3674.65
Today, Azad Engineering stock reached a low price of ₹667.1 and a high price of ₹682.
The current data for AZAD ENGINEERING stock shows that the price is ₹682, with a percent change of 1.84 and a net change of 12.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.84% and has gained 12.35 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.86%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-3.18%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
On the last day of trading for AZAD ENGINEERING on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 11,439. The closing price for the shares was ₹669.65.
