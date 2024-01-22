Hello User
AZAD ENGINEERING share price Today Live Updates : AZAD ENGINEERING Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

AZAD ENGINEERING stock price went up today, 22 Jan 2024, by 1.84 %. The stock closed at 669.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 682 per share. Investors should monitor AZAD ENGINEERING stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

AZAD ENGINEERING Stock Price Today

AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Azad Engineering had an open price of 681.9 and a close price of 669.65. The stock had a high of 682 and a low of 667.1. The market capitalization of the company was 4031.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 727.5, while the 52-week low was 641.95. The stock had a BSE volume of 11,439 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 10:32 AM IST AZAD ENGINEERING share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Fedbank Financial Services135.1-1.3-0.95153.5133.14984.61
Samhi Hotels184.61.650.9197.35127.454024.93
Azad Engineering682.012.351.84727.5641.954031.51
Muthoot Microfin237.56.552.84280.8227.452774.88
Sai Silks (Kalamandir)239.6-4.45-1.82311.4220.053674.65
22 Jan 2024, 10:28 AM IST Azad Engineering share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Azad Engineering stock reached a low price of 667.1 and a high price of 682.

Click here for AZAD ENGINEERING Profit Loss

22 Jan 2024, 09:44 AM IST AZAD ENGINEERING share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.86%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-3.18%
1 Year-99999.99%
22 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST AZAD ENGINEERING share price Live :AZAD ENGINEERING closed at ₹669.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for AZAD ENGINEERING on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 11,439. The closing price for the shares was 669.65.

