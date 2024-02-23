Hello User
AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Live blog for 23 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST
Livemint

AZAD ENGINEERING stock price went up today, 23 Feb 2024, by 5 %. The stock closed at 1157.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1215.55 per share. Investors should monitor AZAD ENGINEERING stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

AZAD ENGINEERING Stock Price Today

AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Azad Engineering opened at 1161.15, reached a high of 1215.55, and a low of 1118 before closing at 1157.7. The market capitalization stands at 7185.48 crore with a 52-week high of 1286.4 and a 52-week low of 641.95. The BSE volume for the day was 49973 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST AZAD ENGINEERING share price Live :AZAD ENGINEERING closed at ₹1157.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading at AZAD ENGINEERING on the BSE, the volume was 49973 shares and the closing price was 1157.7.

