AZAD ENGINEERING share price Today Live Updates : AZAD ENGINEERING Soars with Strong Trading Performance

AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Azad Engineering was ₹679, and the close price was ₹678.95. The stock reached a high of ₹679 and a low of ₹674.9 during the day. The market capitalization of Azad Engineering is ₹3999.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹727.5, and the 52-week low is ₹641.95. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 569.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the current data, the stock price of AZAD ENGINEERING is ₹683.55. It has experienced a percent change of 0.68, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 4.6, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.
Today, Azad Engineering stock reached a low of ₹665 and a high of ₹688.05.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Fedbank Financial Services
|133.5
|-1.55
|-1.15
|153.5
|133.1
|4925.58
|Samhi Hotels
|180.25
|-4.2
|-2.28
|197.35
|127.45
|3930.09
|Azad Engineering
|682.2
|3.25
|0.48
|727.5
|641.95
|4032.69
|Muthoot Microfin
|234.0
|-3.5
|-1.47
|280.8
|227.45
|2733.99
|ESAF Small Finance Bank
|70.2
|-0.47
|-0.67
|75.39
|66.05
|3155.31
Azad Engineering stock reached a low of ₹665 and a high of ₹679 today.
Based on the current data of AZAD ENGINEERING stock, the price is ₹669.75. There has been a percent change of -1.36, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -9.2, suggesting a decline in the stock price.
The current data of AZAD ENGINEERING stock shows that the price is ₹671.45. There has been a percent change of -1.1, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -7.5, suggesting a decrease of ₹7.5 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.04%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-2.02%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The last day's trading for AZAD ENGINEERING on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) saw a volume of 569 shares being traded. The closing price for the stock stood at ₹678.95.
