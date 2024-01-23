Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

AZAD ENGINEERING share price Today Live Updates : AZAD ENGINEERING Soars with Strong Trading Performance

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 11:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

AZAD ENGINEERING stock price went up today, 23 Jan 2024, by 0.68 %. The stock closed at 678.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 683.55 per share. Investors should monitor AZAD ENGINEERING stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

AZAD ENGINEERING Stock Price Today

AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Azad Engineering was 679, and the close price was 678.95. The stock reached a high of 679 and a low of 674.9 during the day. The market capitalization of Azad Engineering is 3999.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 727.5, and the 52-week low is 641.95. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 569.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:16 AM IST AZAD ENGINEERING share price update :AZAD ENGINEERING trading at ₹683.55, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹678.95

As of the current data, the stock price of AZAD ENGINEERING is 683.55. It has experienced a percent change of 0.68, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 4.6, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

23 Jan 2024, 11:15 AM IST Azad Engineering share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Azad Engineering stock reached a low of 665 and a high of 688.05.

23 Jan 2024, 10:49 AM IST AZAD ENGINEERING share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Fedbank Financial Services133.5-1.55-1.15153.5133.14925.58
Samhi Hotels180.25-4.2-2.28197.35127.453930.09
Azad Engineering682.23.250.48727.5641.954032.69
Muthoot Microfin234.0-3.5-1.47280.8227.452733.99
ESAF Small Finance Bank70.2-0.47-0.6775.3966.053155.31
23 Jan 2024, 10:29 AM IST Azad Engineering share price live: Today's Price range

Azad Engineering stock reached a low of 665 and a high of 679 today.

23 Jan 2024, 10:20 AM IST AZAD ENGINEERING share price update :AZAD ENGINEERING trading at ₹669.75, down -1.36% from yesterday's ₹678.95

Based on the current data of AZAD ENGINEERING stock, the price is 669.75. There has been a percent change of -1.36, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -9.2, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

23 Jan 2024, 09:55 AM IST AZAD ENGINEERING share price NSE Live :AZAD ENGINEERING trading at ₹671.45, down -1.1% from yesterday's ₹678.95

The current data of AZAD ENGINEERING stock shows that the price is 671.45. There has been a percent change of -1.1, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -7.5, suggesting a decrease of 7.5 in the stock price.

23 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM IST AZAD ENGINEERING share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.04%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-2.02%
1 Year-99999.99%
23 Jan 2024, 09:17 AM IST AZAD ENGINEERING share price Live :AZAD ENGINEERING closed at ₹678.95 on last trading day

The last day's trading for AZAD ENGINEERING on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) saw a volume of 569 shares being traded. The closing price for the stock stood at 678.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.