AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Live blog for 26 Feb 2024

AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Today : Azad Engineering's stock opened at ₹1240.1 and closed at ₹1215.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1246 and the low was ₹1195. The market capitalization stands at ₹7123.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1286.4 and the 52-week low is ₹641.95. The BSE volume for the day was 17919 shares traded.

