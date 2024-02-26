Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Live blog for 26 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

AZAD ENGINEERING stock price went down today, 26 Feb 2024, by -0.87 %. The stock closed at 1215.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1205 per share. Investors should monitor AZAD ENGINEERING stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

AZAD ENGINEERING Stock Price Today

AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Today : Azad Engineering's stock opened at 1240.1 and closed at 1215.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1246 and the low was 1195. The market capitalization stands at 7123.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1286.4 and the 52-week low is 641.95. The BSE volume for the day was 17919 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST AZAD ENGINEERING share price Live :AZAD ENGINEERING closed at ₹1215.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading at AZAD ENGINEERING on the BSE, the total volume was 17919 shares, and the closing price was 1215.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!