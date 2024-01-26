Hello User
AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Live blog for 26 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

AZAD ENGINEERING stock price went up today, 26 Jan 2024, by 0.57 %. The stock closed at 670.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 674.45 per share. Investors should monitor AZAD ENGINEERING stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

AZAD ENGINEERING Stock Price Today

AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of AZAD ENGINEERING was 677.85, while the close price was 670.65. The stock reached a high of 681.75 and a low of 672.8 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 3986.88 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 727.5, and the 52-week low is 641.95. The BSE volume for the day was 9205 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST AZAD ENGINEERING share price Live :AZAD ENGINEERING closed at ₹670.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for AZAD ENGINEERING on the BSE, there were a total of 9205 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 670.65.

