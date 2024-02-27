AZAD ENGINEERING share price Today Live Updates : AZAD ENGINEERING Stock Prices Plunge Today

AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Azad Engineering had an open price of ₹1215, closing at ₹1203.45. The stock reached a high of ₹1217.15 and a low of ₹1180. The market capitalization of the company was ₹7010.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1286.4 and the low was ₹641.95. The BSE volume for the day was 8142 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Azad Engineering's stock price currently stands at ₹1186, with a percent change of -1.45% and a net change of -17.45. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading at AZAD ENGINEERING BSE, the volume was 8142 shares with a closing price of ₹1203.45.
