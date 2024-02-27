Hello User
AZAD ENGINEERING share price Today Live Updates : AZAD ENGINEERING Stock Prices Plunge Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

AZAD ENGINEERING stock price went down today, 27 Feb 2024, by -1.45 %. The stock closed at 1203.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1186 per share. Investors should monitor AZAD ENGINEERING stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

AZAD ENGINEERING Stock Price Today

AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Azad Engineering had an open price of 1215, closing at 1203.45. The stock reached a high of 1217.15 and a low of 1180. The market capitalization of the company was 7010.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1286.4 and the low was 641.95. The BSE volume for the day was 8142 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Feb 2024, 09:09 AM IST AZAD ENGINEERING share price Today :AZAD ENGINEERING trading at ₹1186, down -1.45% from yesterday's ₹1203.45

Azad Engineering's stock price currently stands at 1186, with a percent change of -1.45% and a net change of -17.45. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

27 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST AZAD ENGINEERING share price Live :AZAD ENGINEERING closed at ₹1203.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading at AZAD ENGINEERING BSE, the volume was 8142 shares with a closing price of 1203.45.

