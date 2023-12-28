Hello User
AZAD ENGINEERING share price Today Live Updates : AZAD ENGINEERING Soars in Stock Market

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:53 AM IST
Livemint

AZAD ENGINEERING stock price went up today, 28 Dec 2023, by 34.76 %. The stock closed at 524 per share. The stock is currently trading at 706.15 per share. Investors should monitor AZAD ENGINEERING stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

AZAD ENGINEERING Stock Price Today

AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Azad Engineering was 710, while the close price was 524. The stock reached a high of 727.5 and a low of 701 during the trading session. The market capitalization for Azad Engineering is currently at 0.0 cr. The 52-week high and low for the stock is not provided. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 411,492 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Dec 2023, 11:53 AM IST AZAD ENGINEERING share price update :AZAD ENGINEERING trading at ₹706.15, up 34.76% from yesterday's ₹524

AZAD ENGINEERING stock has experienced a significant increase in price, rising by 34.76%. The net change in the stock is 182.15.

28 Dec 2023, 11:24 AM IST AZAD ENGINEERING ORD share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of AZAD ENGINEERING ORD stock is 701 and the high price is 727.5.

28 Dec 2023, 11:13 AM IST AZAD ENGINEERING share price Today :AZAD ENGINEERING trading at ₹714.85, up 36.42% from yesterday's ₹524

The current data for AZAD ENGINEERING stock shows that the price is 714.85. There has been a 36.42% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 190.85.

28 Dec 2023, 10:20 AM IST AZAD ENGINEERING share price Live :AZAD ENGINEERING closed at ₹524 on last trading day

Based on the data provided, the last day of AZAD ENGINEERING's trading on the BSE saw a volume of 411,492 shares being traded. The closing price for the stock on that day was 524.

