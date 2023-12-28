AZAD ENGINEERING share price Today Live Updates : AZAD ENGINEERING Soars in Stock Market

AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Azad Engineering was ₹710, while the close price was ₹524. The stock reached a high of ₹727.5 and a low of ₹701 during the trading session. The market capitalization for Azad Engineering is currently at 0.0 cr. The 52-week high and low for the stock is not provided. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 411,492 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
AZAD ENGINEERING stock has experienced a significant increase in price, rising by 34.76%. The net change in the stock is ₹182.15.
The current day's low price of AZAD ENGINEERING ORD stock is ₹701 and the high price is ₹727.5.
The current data for AZAD ENGINEERING stock shows that the price is ₹714.85. There has been a 36.42% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 190.85.
Based on the data provided, the last day of AZAD ENGINEERING's trading on the BSE saw a volume of 411,492 shares being traded. The closing price for the stock on that day was ₹524.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!