AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Live blog for 28 Feb 2024

AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Azad Engineering opened at ₹1180.15, reached a high of ₹1212, and a low of ₹1172.05 before closing at ₹1186. The market capitalization stood at 6941.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1286.4 and the 52-week low was ₹641.95. A total of 6701 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.