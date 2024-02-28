Hello User
AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Live blog for 28 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

AZAD ENGINEERING stock price went down today, 28 Feb 2024, by -0.99 %. The stock closed at 1186 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1174.3 per share. Investors should monitor AZAD ENGINEERING stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

AZAD ENGINEERING Stock Price Today

AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Azad Engineering opened at 1180.15, reached a high of 1212, and a low of 1172.05 before closing at 1186. The market capitalization stood at 6941.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1286.4 and the 52-week low was 641.95. A total of 6701 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST AZAD ENGINEERING share price Live :AZAD ENGINEERING closed at ₹1186 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Azad Engineering on the BSE had a volume of 6701 shares with a closing price of 1186.

