AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST
Livemint

AZAD ENGINEERING stock price went up today, 29 Dec 2023, by 29.22 %. The stock closed at 524 per share. The stock is currently trading at 677.1 per share. Investors should monitor AZAD ENGINEERING stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

AZAD ENGINEERING Stock Price Today

AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Azad Engineering was 710, the close price was 524, the high price was 727.5, and the low price was 670.05. The market capitalization was not available, and the 52 week high and low were not provided. The BSE volume for the day was 780,138 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Dec 2023, 08:04 AM IST AZAD ENGINEERING share price Live :AZAD ENGINEERING closed at ₹524 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Azad Engineering on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 780,138. The closing price for the stock was 524.

