Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Live blog for 29 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

AZAD ENGINEERING stock price went down today, 29 Feb 2024, by -0.05 %. The stock closed at 1181.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1180.65 per share. Investors should monitor AZAD ENGINEERING stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

AZAD ENGINEERING Stock Price Today

AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, AZAD ENGINEERING opened at 1167.1 and closed at 1181.25. The stock reached a high of 1207.55 and a low of 1163.7. The market capitalization stood at 6979.18 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 1286.4 and 641.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 26516 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST AZAD ENGINEERING share price Live :AZAD ENGINEERING closed at ₹1181.25 on last trading day

The volume for AZAD ENGINEERING on the last trading day was 26,516 shares with a closing price of 1181.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!