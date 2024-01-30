AZAD ENGINEERING share price Today Live Updates : AZAD ENGINEERING Soars on Strong Earnings

AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Azad Engineering was ₹680.55 and the close price was ₹676.3. The stock had a high of ₹745.55 and a low of ₹680.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹4207.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹727.5 and the 52-week low is ₹641.95. The BSE volume for the day was 359,761 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.25%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|2.88%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The current data for AZAD ENGINEERING stock shows that the price is ₹711.7. There has been a percent change of 5.23, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 35.4, suggesting that the stock has risen by this amount.
