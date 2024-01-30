Hello User
AZAD ENGINEERING share price Today Live Updates : AZAD ENGINEERING Soars on Strong Earnings

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:52 AM IST Trade
AZAD ENGINEERING stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 5.23 %. The stock closed at 676.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 711.7 per share. Investors should monitor AZAD ENGINEERING stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

AZAD ENGINEERING Stock Price Today

AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Azad Engineering was 680.55 and the close price was 676.3. The stock had a high of 745.55 and a low of 680.55. The market capitalization of the company is 4207.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 727.5 and the 52-week low is 641.95. The BSE volume for the day was 359,761 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST AZAD ENGINEERING share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.25%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD2.88%
1 Year-99999.99%
30 Jan 2024, 09:48 AM IST AZAD ENGINEERING share price NSE Live :AZAD ENGINEERING trading at ₹711.7, up 5.23% from yesterday's ₹676.3

The current data for AZAD ENGINEERING stock shows that the price is 711.7. There has been a percent change of 5.23, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 35.4, suggesting that the stock has risen by this amount.

30 Jan 2024, 08:15 AM IST AZAD ENGINEERING share price Live :AZAD ENGINEERING closed at ₹676.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for AZAD ENGINEERING on the BSE, the total trading volume was 359,761 shares. The closing price for the stock was 676.3.

