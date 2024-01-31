Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

AZAD ENGINEERING share price Today Live Updates : AZAD Engineering Soars in Stock Market

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 11:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

AZAD ENGINEERING stock price went up today, 31 Jan 2024, by 7.99 %. The stock closed at 854 per share. The stock is currently trading at 922.25 per share. Investors should monitor AZAD ENGINEERING stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

AZAD ENGINEERING Stock Price Today

AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for AZAD ENGINEERING was 723.95, the close price was 711.7, the high was 854, and the low was 718.8. The market cap for the company is 5048.25 crore. The 52-week high is 745.55 and the 52-week low is 641.95. The BSE volume for the day was 256,020 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 11:03 AM IST AZAD ENGINEERING share price NSE Live :AZAD ENGINEERING trading at ₹922.25, up 7.99% from yesterday's ₹854

The current price of AZAD ENGINEERING stock is 922.25, which represents a 7.99% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock's price is 68.25.

31 Jan 2024, 10:43 AM IST AZAD ENGINEERING share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Fedbank Financial Services131.30.250.19153.5130.04844.41
Max Estates288.0-0.7-0.24336.3242.84237.47
Azad Engineering923.4569.458.13854.0641.955458.79
Samhi Hotels192.857.33.93197.35127.454204.81
Muthoot Microfin255.10.70.28280.8227.452980.52
31 Jan 2024, 10:26 AM IST AZAD ENGINEERING share price Live :AZAD ENGINEERING trading at ₹930.1, up 8.91% from yesterday's ₹854

The current data for AZAD ENGINEERING stock shows that the price is 930.1. There has been a 8.91 percent change, with the net change being 76.1.

Click here for AZAD ENGINEERING Profit Loss

31 Jan 2024, 10:11 AM IST Azad Engineering share price live: Today's Price range

Azad Engineering stock reached a low price of 892.45 and a high price of 1013 on the current day.

31 Jan 2024, 09:45 AM IST AZAD ENGINEERING share price NSE Live :AZAD ENGINEERING trading at ₹973, up 13.93% from yesterday's ₹854

Based on the current data of AZAD ENGINEERING stock, the price is 973 with a percent change of 13.93 and a net change of 119. This means that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value, with a percentage change of almost 14% and a net change of 119 points. This suggests that the stock is performing well and investors may be seeing positive returns on their investment.

31 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST AZAD ENGINEERING share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week25.98%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD23.44%
1 Year-99999.99%
31 Jan 2024, 09:07 AM IST AZAD ENGINEERING share price Live :AZAD ENGINEERING closed at ₹711.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume for AZAD ENGINEERING on the BSE was 256,020 shares. The closing price for the stock was 711.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!