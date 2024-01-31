AZAD ENGINEERING share price Today Live Updates : AZAD Engineering Soars in Stock Market

AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for AZAD ENGINEERING was ₹723.95, the close price was ₹711.7, the high was ₹854, and the low was ₹718.8. The market cap for the company is ₹5048.25 crore. The 52-week high is ₹745.55 and the 52-week low is ₹641.95. The BSE volume for the day was 256,020 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.