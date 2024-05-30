Hello User
AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Today Live Updates : AZAD ENGINEERING stock price went up today, 30 May 2024, by 7.01 %. The stock closed at 228.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 245 per share. Investors should monitor AZAD ENGINEERING stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Today Live Updates

AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Azad Engineering opened at 228 and closed at 228.95. The stock reached a high of 252 and a low of 228 during the trading session. The market capitalization of Azad Engineering stands at 199.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 323 and the 52-week low is 131. The BSE volume for Azad Engineering was 37,800 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Today Live: AZAD ENGINEERING closed at ₹228.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

AZAD ENGINEERING Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 252 & 228 yesterday to end at 228.95. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

