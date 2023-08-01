comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Aug 01 2023 11:01:21
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 123.35 0.16%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 226 3.46%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of ...share price
  2. 252.65 -5.02%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 649.3 0.82%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 616.4 -0.6%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Bajaj Auto Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2023
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Bajaj Auto Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 01 Aug 2023, 11:05 AM IST Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went up today, 01 Aug 2023, by 0.33 %. The stock closed at 4931.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4947.65 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj AutoPremium
Bajaj Auto

On the last day, Bajaj Auto's open price was 4870.05, close price was 4931.55, high was 4978, and low was 4870.05. The market capitalization stood at 140,035.6 crore. The 52-week high was 4988.55, and the 52-week low was 3462.05. The BSE volume for the day was 5596 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2023, 11:05:44 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹4931.55 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Auto on the BSE, a total of 5,597 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 4,931.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout