LIVE UPDATES

Bajaj Auto Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 01 Aug 2023, 11:07 AM IST Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went up today, 01 Aug 2023, by 0.33 %. The stock closed at 4931.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4947.65 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj AutoPremium
Bajaj Auto

On the last day, the open price of Bajaj Auto was 4870.05, and the close price was 4931.55. The stock's high for the day was 4978, while the low was 4870.05. The market capitalization of Bajaj Auto is 139,997.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4988.55, and the 52-week low is 3462.05. The BSE volume for Bajaj Auto was 5597 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2023, 11:07:08 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹4931.55 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Auto on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 5597. The closing price for the day was 4931.55.

