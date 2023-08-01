Hello User
Bajaj Auto Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:05 AM IST Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went up today, 01 Aug 2023, by 0.33 %. The stock closed at 4931.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4947.65 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto

On the last day, Bajaj Auto's open price was 4870.05, close price was 4931.55, high was 4978, and low was 4870.05. The market capitalization stood at 140,035.6 crore. The 52-week high was 4988.55, and the 52-week low was 3462.05. The BSE volume for the day was 5596 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2023, 11:05 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹4931.55 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Auto on the BSE, a total of 5,597 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 4,931.55.

